U.S. President Barack Obama (R) speaks next to Vice President Joe Biden during a meeting with business leaders to discuss immigration at the White House in Washington November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Thursday he would have rejected any plan to replace Joe Biden with Hillary Clinton as his vice president for the 2012 election.

In an interview with NBC News, Obama did not deny that his political aides had poll-tested the idea of having him run for re-election with Clinton as his No. 2 instead of Biden.