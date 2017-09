United States President Barack Obama signs a Presidential Memorandum on paid leave for federal employees in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama is prepared to unveil his proposed budget for the federal government on Feb. 2, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Thursday.

Earnest said final revisions are still being made to the proposal.