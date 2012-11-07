FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama calls congressional leaders, seeks bipartisan tone
November 7, 2012 / 7:50 PM / 5 years ago

Obama calls congressional leaders, seeks bipartisan tone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during his election night victory rally in Chicago, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

CHICAGO (Reuters) - President Barack Obama called congressional leaders from both political parties overnight and on Wednesday to express his commitment to work together on curbing the deficit and reducing taxes, the White House said.

“The president reiterated his commitment to finding bipartisan solutions to: reduce our deficit in a balanced way, cut taxes for middle-class families and small businesses and create jobs,” a White House official said in an email.

“The president said he believed that the American people sent a message in yesterday’s election that leaders in both parties need to put aside their partisan interests and work with common purpose to put the interests of the American people and the American economy first.”

Obama spoke to Republican Speaker of the House of Representative John Boehner, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, the White House said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Stacey Joyce

