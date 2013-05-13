FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama urges UK to wait for EU reforms before deciding to leave
May 13, 2013 / 4:40 PM / 4 years ago

Obama urges UK to wait for EU reforms before deciding to leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday said Britain’s membership in the European Union was an expression of its influence in the world and urged Britons to watch whether EU reforms were successful before deciding to leave the multi-nation bloc.

“I think the U.K.’s participation in the EU is an expression of its influence and its ... role in the world,” Obama said during a news conference with visiting British Prime Minister David Cameron at the White House.

Obama backed Cameron’s comments that Britain should work on EU reform before making a decision on whether to pull out.

“Ultimately the people of the U.K. have to make decisions for themselves,” Obama said.

“I will say this, that David’s basic point that you probably want to see if you can fix what’s broken in a very important relationship before you break it off makes some sense to me.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Andrew Osborn; Editing by Vicki Allen

