Obama, Cameron to meet at White House Monday on economy, Syria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron will meet at the White House on Monday to discuss Syria, the global economy, trade and the upcoming meeting in Northern Ireland of the Group of Eight major world economies.
“The visit will highlight the fundamental importance of the U.S.-UK relationship - a relationship through which together we address a broad range of shared global and regional security concerns,” White House spokesman Jay Carney said in a statement.
