FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama, Cameron to meet at White House Monday on economy, Syria
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 8, 2013 / 11:15 PM / 4 years ago

Obama, Cameron to meet at White House Monday on economy, Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron will meet at the White House on Monday to discuss Syria, the global economy, trade and the upcoming meeting in Northern Ireland of the Group of Eight major world economies.

“The visit will highlight the fundamental importance of the U.S.-UK relationship - a relationship through which together we address a broad range of shared global and regional security concerns,” White House spokesman Jay Carney said in a statement.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.