Obama discusses intelligence review in call with Cameron

U.S. President Barack Obama walks with Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron during the G8 summit at the Lough Erne golf resort in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Thursday discussed a review of U.S. intelligence gathering with British Prime Minister David Cameron a day before the president’s announcement of reforms triggered by revelations about U.S. spying, the White House said.

“President Obama ... updated the Prime Minister on the ongoing U.S. signals intelligence review and both leaders noted the intensive dialogue that the United States and United Kingdom have had on these issues, at all levels,” the White House said in a statement about the phone call.