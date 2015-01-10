FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Prime Minister Cameron to visit Washington next week
January 10, 2015 / 9:47 PM / 3 years ago

UK Prime Minister Cameron to visit Washington next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron delivers a speech to business leaders at a conference in the Old Granada TV Studios in Manchester, northern England January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Byrne/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron will have meetings with President Barack Obama next week during a two-day visit to Washington, the White House said on Saturday.

Cameron and Obama will have a working dinner on Jan. 15 and a meeting in the Oval Office the following day, the White House said in a statement.

Topics for discussion will include trade and the economy, cybersecurity, Iran, counterterrorism and Islamic State, Ebola, and Russia’s actions in Ukraine, the statement added.

Reporting by Patrick Rucker and Steve Holland; Editing by Frances Kerry

