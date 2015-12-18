FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says Paris climate pact will boost clean energy over next decade
December 18, 2015

Obama says Paris climate pact will boost clean energy over next decade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama holds his end of the year press conference at the White House in Washington December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday said that the international agreement on climate change reached in Paris has set in place a demand for clean energy that will not be dependent on U.S. congressional action.

“We now have a global marketplace for clean energy that is stable and accelerating over the course of the next decade,” Obama said in a White House press conference.

“That then creates a different dynamic that is independent of what Congress does, but also helps to shape what Congress does,” he said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton, editing by David Alexander

