President Obama to have lunch with Hillary Clinton at White House
July 29, 2013 / 3:41 AM / in 4 years

President Obama to have lunch with Hillary Clinton at White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama waves as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House upon his return to Washington from Camp David, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will have lunch on Monday with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the White House said on Sunday.

They will have lunch in the president’s private dining room, said the White House. It did not give a reason for the meeting.

Their meeting comes as Obama makes a push to resurrect Middle East peace talks and as speculation mounts that Clinton might run for president in 2016. The former first lady also served as a U.S. senator from New York from 2001 to 2009.

Compiled by the Americas Desk; Editing by Philip Barbara

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
