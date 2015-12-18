Obama commutes sentences for 95 people, pardons two: White House

U.S. President Barack Obama arrives to the stage to deliver a statement at the National Counterterrorism Center in Mclean, Virginia, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Friday commuted the prison sentences of 95 people, mainly for drug trafficking offenses, and pardoned two others, the White House said in a statement.

Obama is working with lawmakers on reforms of the U.S. criminal justice system to reduce the number of people serving long sentences for non-violent drug crimes, and has said the reforms are one of his top priorities for his remaining year in office.