Obama says sees room to work with Congress on manufacturing, exports
November 7, 2014 / 4:22 PM / 3 years ago

Obama says sees room to work with Congress on manufacturing, exports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama (R) talks next to Secretary of Health and Human Services Sylvia Burwell before the start of a Cabinet Meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday he plans to talk with congressional leaders over lunch about how to build on momentum in the economy, discussing ideas to boost manufacturing and exports, and invest in early childhood education.

“Good ideas don’t necessarily come from just one party,” Obama told reporters ahead of meeting with his cabinet.

“All these issues are ones in which there is a strong possibility for bipartisan cooperation as long as we set politics aside,” he said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
