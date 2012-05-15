FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to meet congressional leaders Wednesday, will urge action
May 15, 2012 / 5:18 PM / in 5 years

Obama to meet congressional leaders Wednesday, will urge action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama pays his respects at a wreath during the National Peace Officers Memorial Service on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will meet with Democratic and Republican congressional leaders at the White House on Wednesday, where he will stress the importance of lawmakers acting on legislative proposals he has made to lift U.S. growth and hiring.

White House press secretary Jay Carney said the meeting will include House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell, Democratic House minority leader Nancy Pelosi and Senator Harry Reid, the top Democrat in the U.S. Senate.

Reporting By Matt Spetalnick and Alister Bull; Editing by Eric Beech

