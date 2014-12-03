FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama encouraged by Republicans who oppose government shutdown
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
December 3, 2014 / 5:16 PM / 3 years ago

Obama encouraged by Republicans who oppose government shutdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama answers questions from business leaders while at the quarterly meeting of the Business Roundtable in Washington, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama voiced optimism on Wednesday that a government shutdown can be avoided in coming weeks, pointing to comments from Republican leaders of Congress who oppose a budget showdown.

In wide-ranging remarks at the Business Roundtable, Obama said he believed it is possible to get an agreement for comprehensive tax reform legislation next year with the new Republican Congress that takes power in January.

Obama also said weakness in the economies in Japan and Europe could impact the U.S. economy. He said he has discussed the possibility of allowing some American companies overseas to bring home some U.S. dollars as part of a one-time transaction.

Obama said there are enormous potential areas for compromise with the Republican Congress, mentioning tax reform, trade and paying for infrastructure projects that would create jobs.

Related Coverage

Reporting By Steve Holland and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.