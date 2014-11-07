FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama told Congress leaders he will act on immigration: White House
November 7, 2014

Obama told Congress leaders he will act on immigration: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama told Republican and Democratic leaders he invited to lunch at the White House on Friday that he was committed to taking action on immigration reform because the House of Representatives was unable to pass a bill, the White House said.

Obama asked the congressional leaders to support his requests for emergency funding for the response to Ebola and to deploy additional troops to help train and equip Iraqi and Kurdish forces fighting Islamic State militants, the White House said in a statement.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton

