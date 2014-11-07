FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says lunch with Congress chance to see where progress possible
November 7, 2014 / 6:27 PM / 3 years ago

Obama says lunch with Congress chance to see where progress possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Friday that a private lunch with 16 top Republican and Democratic leaders from Congress was a good chance to find out what progress was possible on economic issues facing the country.

“The American people just want to see work done,” Obama said, sandwiched into a small, private dining room at the White House with leaders and some of his top aides.

“They’re frustrated by the gridlock. They’d like to see more cooperation. I think all of us have the responsibility... to try to make that happen,” Obama said to reporters just ahead of a lunch of herb-crusted sea bass, a salad of bibb lettuce and pumpkin tart.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bill Trott

