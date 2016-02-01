FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama likely to discuss TPP, Puerto Rico with Republican leaders: White House
#Business News
February 1, 2016 / 6:31 PM / in 2 years

Obama likely to discuss TPP, Puerto Rico with Republican leaders: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at an event honoring the 7th anniversary of the signing of the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act at the White House in Washington January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama is likely to discuss a range of issues from international trade to Puerto Rico’s fiscal crisis when he meets with House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.

Speaking to reporters at a press briefing on Monday, Earnest said the leaders will probably discuss the Trans-Pacific Partnership, earned income tax credit, and heroin addiction problem. He added that Obama and Ryan will meet privately for lunch at the White House following the meeting.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Doina Chiacu and Mohammad Zargham; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese

