Neil Eggleston to serve as Obama's new White House counsel
#Politics
April 21, 2014 / 7:15 PM / 3 years ago

Neil Eggleston to serve as Obama's new White House counsel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama has chosen former presidential lawyer Neil Eggleston as his new White House counsel to replace Kathyrn Ruemmler, who is resigning after nearly three years in the position, the White House said on Monday.

Eggleston was an associate White House counsel under Democratic President Bill Clinton. In recent years he has been a partner in the Washington and New York offices of the Kirkland & Ellis law firm.

He has experience in counseling both individuals and companies facing congressional and regulatory inquiries.

“Neil brings extraordinary expertise, credentials, and experience to our team. He has a passion for public service, is renowned for his conscientiousness and foresight, and I look forward to working closely with him in the coming years,” Obama said in a statement.

Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
