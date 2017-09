White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest pauses while answering a question about North Korea in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will submit his new legislative proposal for strengthening cybersecurity to Congress on Tuesday, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.

The bill seeks to encourage companies to share information about hacks quickly with the government and each other, and spells out protections from liability as well as privacy protections for the data.