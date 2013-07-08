Obama to outline second-term tech plan for 'smarter' government

U.S. President Barack Obama walks across the South Lawn as he returns via Marine One helicopter from a weekend visit at Camp David to the White House in Washington, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will describe on Monday his second-term plan for “smarter government” by using technology and data to deliver services faster and save taxpayers money, the White House said.

Obama will meet privately with his cabinet on Monday morning about the plan and then make public remarks at 11:50 a.m. (1550 GMT).

The White House said the plan would build on progress made so far in opening up government data to entrepreneurs and in modernizing government services.

In Obama’s first term, the effort helped the administration reduce technology costs by more than $2.5 billion, the White House said.