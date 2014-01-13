FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to meet Senate Democrats on Wednesday
#Politics
January 13, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 4 years ago

Obama to meet Senate Democrats on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during his meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will meet members of the Senate Democratic majority on Wednesday night on “shared priorities” for the year, a White House official said on Monday.

The meeting comes as Obama prepares for his State of the Union speech on January 28 in which he is expected to promote his ideas for reducing income inequality among Americans.

Obama has also been trying to fend off an attempt by some senators to increase economic sanctions on Iran. He is concerned that increasing sanctions could upset delicate diplomatic efforts over Iran’s nuclear program.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
