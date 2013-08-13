Obama to honor Miami Dolphins' perfect 1972 season

U.S. President Barack Obama orders lunch at Nancy's restaurant at Oak Bluffs at Martha's Vineyard, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Miami Dolphins’ perfect 1972 season of 17 victories, no losses and a Super Bowl triumph has never been repeated by another NFL team, and - to some - has never been properly recognized.

Next Tuesday, President Barack Obama will welcome some of the men who played on that team to Washington for the first White House ceremony honoring a season that many NFL teams have tried to replicate to no avail.

The 1972 Dolphins, under Coach Don Shula and led by quarterbacks Bob Griese and Earl Morrall, won 14 regular season games and all three playoff encounters, including a 14-7 victory over the Washington Redskins in the Super Bowl.