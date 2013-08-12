FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama taking economic message on bus tour next week
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
August 12, 2013 / 6:38 PM / in 4 years

Obama taking economic message on bus tour next week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama addresses the Disabled American Veterans' National Convention in Orlando, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

EDGARTOWN, Massachusetts (Reuters) - President Barack Obama is taking his economic message on the road next week with a bus tour in New York and Pennsylvania.

Obama, trying to persuade Congress to adopt his proposals for boosting middle-class jobs, will go on the two-day road trip on August 22 and 23, a White House official said.

He has offered ideas such as reducing the corporate tax rate that businesses pay in exchange for using some government money for infrastructure projects.

The president is gearing up for showdowns expected this autumn over spending. Congress is facing an October 1 deadline to pass a bill funding the government for the next fiscal year and a White House request to raise the federal borrowing limit, known as the “debt ceiling.”

The announcement of the bus tour was made as Obama and the first family takes an eight-day vacation on Martha’s Vineyard, a resort island off the coast of Massachusetts.

Specific stops for the bus tour in New York and Pennsylvania were not announced.

Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Philip Barbara

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.