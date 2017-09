U.S. President Barack Obama speaks as he attends a comedy show celebrating Military Appreciation Month as well as the 5th anniversary of Joining Forces and the 75th anniversary of the USO at Joint Base Andrews in Clinton, Maryland, U.S. May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Friday will deliver a statement “on the economy and new steps to strengthen financial transparency and combat money laundering, corruption, and tax evasion,” the White House said.

Obama is scheduled to make the remarks at 12:05 EDT (1605 GMT) at the White House, it said in a statement.