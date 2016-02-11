Obama to nominate acting Education Secretary King to fill post permanently

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will officially nominate acting Education Secretary John B. King to fill the post permanently, he said in a statement on Thursday, urging the Senate to quickly confirm King for the job.
King has been the acting secretary since the beginning of the year, after Arne Duncan stepped down from the post. The White House had said in January that it was unclear whether the Republican-controlled U.S. Congress would confirm King in the year remaining in Obama’s presidency.
Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Walsh