Woman arrested for moving barrier at White House Easter egg roll
March 28, 2016 / 10:55 PM / a year ago

Woman arrested for moving barrier at White House Easter egg roll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Guests attend the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Secret Service said it arrested a woman on Monday at the annual White House Easter egg roll because she was trying to move a temporary security barrier.

The arrest took place around the same time as a man with a gun entered the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center.

The Secret Service moved tourists away from fence lines around the White House complex during the incident at the Capitol as a precaution.

There was no relation between the Capitol incident and the egg-roll arrest, a Secret Service official said, declining to be identified by name.

The woman arrested at the White House had a ticket for the egg roll, which attracted about 35,000 visitors, and was screened by security before entering the grounds, the Secret Service said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chris Reese and Cynthia Osterman

