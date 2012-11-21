Obama speaks with Egypt's Mursi, commends ceasefire efforts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Wednesday spoke with Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, praising his efforts to help broker a ceasefire in the conflict flaring in the Middle East, the White House said.

Under the Egyptian-brokered agreement, Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire after more than a week of fighting in the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 140 Palestinians and five Israelis.

Obama spoke earlier with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.