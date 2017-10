U.S. President Barack Obama delivers a statement after a meeting with his national security team at the Treasury Department in Washington, U.S., June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama spoke by telephone on Wednesday with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and accepted his condolences on the June 12 shooting attack in Orlando, Florida, the White House said.

“Both leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to combat all forms of violent extremism,” the White House said in a statement.