Obama urges European leaders to act quickly on crisis
June 8, 2012 / 3:15 PM / in 5 years

Obama urges European leaders to act quickly on crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said European leaders face an “urgent need to act” to resolve the region’s financial crisis, saying they need to inject capital into weak banks “as soon as possible.”

“These decisions are fundamentally in the hands of Europe’s leaders and fortunately they understand the seriousness of the situation and the urgent need to act,” Obama told a news conference on Friday.

He also urged the Congress to pass measures to strengthen the American economy, which he said could be hit by a possible recession in Europe.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Eric Beech

