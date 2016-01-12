Obama to say Americans must 'fix our politics' in State of the Union

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama is set to say on Tuesday that while the United States faces extraordinary changes, the nation can overcome the challenges it faces if Americans come together, the White House said.

“It will only happen if we fix our politics,” said Obama, in excerpts of his State of the Union address provided by the White House.

“The future we want - opportunity and security for our families; a rising standard of living and a sustainable, peaceful planet for our kids - all that is within our reach,” he said.