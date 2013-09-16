FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says Fed chair nomination expected in the fall
September 16, 2013 / 6:17 PM / 4 years ago

White House says Fed chair nomination expected in the fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view of the U.S. Federal Reserve building as the morning sky breaks over Washington, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama’s nomination to head the Federal Reserve after Ben Bernanke leaves will be announced “in the fall,” White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Monday, suggesting the announcement would not happen this week.

“He expects to have an announcement in the fall,” Carney told reporters at a briefing. “And calendar watchers would note that we are still in the summer.”

The autumnal equinox is on Sunday.

Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; editing by Chrristopher Wilson

