Obama has 'long list' of Fed candidates: Senate's Reid
#Politics
July 31, 2013 / 5:11 PM / 4 years ago

Obama has 'long list' of Fed candidates: Senate's Reid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama talks with U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid before walking into a meeting with U.S. Senate Democrats on Capitol Hill in Washington July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama told U.S. Senate Democrats that he has a “long list” of potential candidates to take over as Federal Reserve Board chairman next year, and his party will support any of them.

Reid, speaking to reporters, said that while he believes former top White House economic adviser Lawrence Summers is a “very competent man,” some other Democrats have raised concerns about him.

Obama “has a long list of people he’s talking to. He indicated that there’s not - his words - ‘not a piece of paper difference in all of them,’ so he’s weighing all of the minuses and pluses and he’s going to make a decision that he believes is right for the country and I do too,” Reid said.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
