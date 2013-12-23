FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama signs order for 1 percent federal pay raises in 2014
Sections
Featured
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
December 23, 2013 / 8:53 PM / 4 years ago

Obama signs order for 1 percent federal pay raises in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama reacts to a question during his year-end news conference in the White House briefing room in Washington, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

HONOLULU (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Monday signed an executive order setting federal civilian and military pay scales for 2014, and including the first raise for civilian workers in four years.

Military and civilian employees will get a 1 percent raise in the new year, consistent with the level laid out in Obama’s budget proposal from earlier in the year.

The order had to be signed before January 1 to allow federal agencies to update their pay systems for the new year.

Federal civilian workers have had their pay frozen for three years. Military employees have received a salary increase each year that Obama has been in office, the White House said.

Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Gary Hill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.