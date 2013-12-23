Obama signs order for 1 percent federal pay raises in 2014

U.S. President Barack Obama reacts to a question during his year-end news conference in the White House briefing room in Washington, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

HONOLULU (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Monday signed an executive order setting federal civilian and military pay scales for 2014, and including the first raise for civilian workers in four years.

Military and civilian employees will get a 1 percent raise in the new year, consistent with the level laid out in Obama’s budget proposal from earlier in the year.

The order had to be signed before January 1 to allow federal agencies to update their pay systems for the new year.

Federal civilian workers have had their pay frozen for three years. Military employees have received a salary increase each year that Obama has been in office, the White House said.