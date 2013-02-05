White House: bill to delay automatic cuts must be balanced

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama wants any measure to put off sharp automatic cuts to balance spending reductions with provisions that raise tax revenues, the White House said on Tuesday.
“Tax reform that generates revenue,” White House spokesman Jay Carney said. “There are certainly means available to achieve balance that include cuts and revenue ... The principle of balance applies in all things, as far as the president is concerned, when we approach reducing our deficit.”
