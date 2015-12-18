Obama says U.S. systematically reducing Guantanamo prison numbers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday said the United States is working systematically to reduce the population at the Guantanamo Bay prison and that the administration will attempt to work with Congress to close the facility.

“We will continue to steadily chip away at the population,” Obama said at a White House year-end press conference, noting that by early 2016 the administration expects the prison population will be below 100.

Obama said he would attempt to get Congress to back a plan to close the facility before he considers whether to use his executive authority to address the issue.