Obama says guns bill can pass if lawmakers heed popular opinion

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that passage of legislation aimed at containing gun violence is likely if lawmakers listen to voters and look past the objections of groups that oppose any restrictions on gun ownership.

“I think we’ve got a good chance of seeing it pass if members of Congress are listening to the American people,” Obama said in an interview on NBC’s “Today.”

“If the question is, you know, is this potentially difficult politically because the gun lobby is paying attention and has shown no willingness to budge?” Obama said. “Then the answer is ‘yes’.”