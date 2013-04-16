FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama says guns bill can pass if lawmakers heed popular opinion
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
April 16, 2013 / 12:56 PM / 4 years ago

Obama says guns bill can pass if lawmakers heed popular opinion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama listens to Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that passage of legislation aimed at containing gun violence is likely if lawmakers listen to voters and look past the objections of groups that oppose any restrictions on gun ownership.

“I think we’ve got a good chance of seeing it pass if members of Congress are listening to the American people,” Obama said in an interview on NBC’s “Today.”

“If the question is, you know, is this potentially difficult politically because the gun lobby is paying attention and has shown no willingness to budge?” Obama said. “Then the answer is ‘yes’.”

Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; editing by Jackie Frank

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.