FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Obama gun measures to license more dealers, check more buyers
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
January 4, 2016 / 11:43 PM / 2 years ago

New Obama gun measures to license more dealers, check more buyers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama’s administration on Monday issued new guidance to clarify that all dealers selling guns - whether at shows, in flea markets, on the Internet or in stores - are required to get licenses and run background checks on buyers, the White House said.

Attorney General Loretta Lynch said she could not estimate the number of gun sellers or buyers who will be affected by the new guidance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The FBI will boost its workforce for processing background checks by 50 percent, hiring more than 230 new examiners and staff, Lynch said.

Obama also will propose hiring 200 new ATF agents and investigators, and will ask Congress to invest $500 million to boost access to mental healthcare, the White House said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Jeff Mason and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.