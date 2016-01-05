New Obama gun measures to license more dealers, check more buyers

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during his meeting with Attorney General Loretta Lynch (L) and top law enforcement officials to discuss what executive actions he can take to curb gun violence, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama’s administration on Monday issued new guidance to clarify that all dealers selling guns - whether at shows, in flea markets, on the Internet or in stores - are required to get licenses and run background checks on buyers, the White House said.

Attorney General Loretta Lynch said she could not estimate the number of gun sellers or buyers who will be affected by the new guidance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The FBI will boost its workforce for processing background checks by 50 percent, hiring more than 230 new examiners and staff, Lynch said.

Obama also will propose hiring 200 new ATF agents and investigators, and will ask Congress to invest $500 million to boost access to mental healthcare, the White House said.