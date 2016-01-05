Gun lobby group NRA says Obama's new gun actions 'ripe for abuse'

Attendees look at pistols as they visit the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville, Tennessee April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Rifle Association on Tuesday said U.S. President Barack Obama’s new gun proposals are “ripe for abuse” by the government, and the powerful gun lobby group vowed to continue to fight to protect Americans’ constitutional rights to bear arms.

“The American people do not need more emotional, condescending lectures that are completely devoid of facts,” Chris Cox, executive director for the National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action, said in a statement.