Obama stands by Hagel for defense secretary: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama stands behind his nominee for defense secretary, former Republican Senator Chuck Hagel, and Senate delays in Hagel’s confirmation are “unconscionable,” a White House spokesman said on Thursday.

Delays in Hagel’s nomination do not send a good signal to U.S. allies or troops, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.

“The president stands strongly behind Senator Hagel,” Earnest said. “It does not send a favorable signal for Republicans in the United States Senate to delay a vote on the president’s nominee, a nominee who is a member of their own party, to be the Secretary of Defense.”