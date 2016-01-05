South Carolina Governor Haley to give Republican response to Obama

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has been tapped to deliver the Republican Party’s response to President Barack Obama’s Jan. 12 State of the Union address to Congress, congressional leaders announced on Tuesday.

Haley, the daughter of Indian immigrants, is the first female and the first member of a minority group to serve as South Carolina’s governor. She has been mentioned as a possible Republican vice presidential candidate this year.

The annual State of the Union address is an opportunity for the U.S. president to lay out his legislative priorities for the coming year.