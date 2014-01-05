FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama's birthday gift to wife: time alone in Hawaii
January 5, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 4 years ago

Obama's birthday gift to wife: time alone in Hawaii

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONOLULU (Reuters) - President Barack Obama is going to give his wife the birthday present that many parents can only dream of - time off, alone, without the children.

The White House said on Saturday first lady Michelle Obama would stay in Hawaii, where the family has been on vacation for the last two weeks, rather than return home with her husband and their two girls.

“As part of her birthday gift from the president, the first lady will remain in Hawaii to spend time with friends ahead of her upcoming 50th birthday,” a White House official said.

The president was leaving Honolulu late on Saturday after a vacation that was filled with several games of golf and dinners out. He and his children are scheduled to arrive in Washington on Sunday morning.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
