Obama meets parents of slain Islamic State hostage in Arizona

PHOENIX (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama met with the parents and brother of deceased U.S. aid worker and Islamic State hostage Kayla Mueller while in Phoenix on Friday, a White House spokesman said.

“The president expressed his and the First Lady’s condolences for Kayla’s death,” spokesman Eric Schultz said.

“He appreciated the chance to hear from the Muellers more about Kayla’s compassion and dedication to assisting those in need around the world, and recognized the family’s efforts to set up the foundation ‘Kayla’s Hands’ to improve the lives of others.”