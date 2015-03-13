FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama meets parents of slain Islamic State hostage in Arizona
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 13, 2015 / 9:10 PM / 3 years ago

Obama meets parents of slain Islamic State hostage in Arizona

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PHOENIX (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama met with the parents and brother of deceased U.S. aid worker and Islamic State hostage Kayla Mueller while in Phoenix on Friday, a White House spokesman said.

“The president expressed his and the First Lady’s condolences for Kayla’s death,” spokesman Eric Schultz said.

“He appreciated the chance to hear from the Muellers more about Kayla’s compassion and dedication to assisting those in need around the world, and recognized the family’s efforts to set up the foundation ‘Kayla’s Hands’ to improve the lives of others.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.