Obama plays golf, attends college basketball playoff game

U.S. President Barack Obama (R) watches an NCAA basketball game between Syracuse Orange and Marquette Golden Eagles in Washington March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama had the kind of Saturday that many men dream of having, playing golf and attending a college basketball playoff game.

Midday found him at Joint Base Andrews, the Air Force base on the outskirts of Washington where Air Force One is kept. He teed off at one of the base courses with friends Marty Nesbitt, Marvin Nicholson and Michael Brush.

After a couple of hours, enough to probably play nine holes, Obama had his motorcade whisk him to the Verizon Center sports arena, where Syracuse defeated Marquette to advance to the semifinals of the National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament.

Inside the Verizon Center, Obama ran into Washington Redskins star quarterback Robert Griffin III, who is recovering from knee surgery. A tweeted photo showed them chatting.

Obama, a big basketball fan, admitted to reporters earlier in the week that his predictions of the winners and losers in the NCAA tournament had been “busted.”