Obama says very confident can pass immigration reform bill
#Money
November 14, 2012 / 7:13 PM / 5 years ago

Obama says very confident can pass immigration reform bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama gestures while addressing his first news conference since his reelection, at the White House in Washington November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Wednesday that he is very confident he can work with the U.S. Congress to reform immigration laws, and expects a bill will be introduced soon after his January inauguration.

The bill should include a pathway to legal status for illegal immigrants already in the United States, including people brought to the United States illegally as children, as well as strong border security measures and penalties for companies that hire undocumented workers, Obama said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler

