Obama says to make diplomatic push on Iran nuclear program
November 14, 2012 / 7:35 PM / in 5 years

Obama says to make diplomatic push on Iran nuclear program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama pauses while addressing his first news conference since his reelection, at the White House in Washington November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Wednesday vowed to push for a diplomatic resolution to Iran’s suspected attempt to build a nuclear weapon, while restating his insistence that Tehran will never be allowed to acquire a bomb.

“I will try to make a push in the coming months to see if we can open up a dialogue between Iran and - not just us but the international community - to see if we can get this thing resolved,” he said.

“We’re not going let Iran get a nuclear weapon, but I think there is still a window of time for us to resolve this diplomatically,” added Obama.

Reporting By Paul Eckert; Editing by Sandra Maler

