Iraq's Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki speaks during the opening ceremony of the Defence University for Military Studies in Baghdad in this file photo taken June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will meet with Iraq’s Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki at the White House on November 1, the White House said on Wednesday.

The meeting comes amid a rising spiral in sectarian violence in Iraq inflamed by the civil war in neighboring Syria.

The violence has killed more than 6,000 people in Iraq this year.