Obama to meet with Treasury officials Wednesday about IRS
May 15, 2013 / 5:55 PM / 4 years ago

Obama to meet with Treasury officials Wednesday about IRS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will meet with Treasury Department officials on Wednesday after reviewing a government report that showed the Internal Revenue Service targeted conservative groups for extra scrutiny, White House spokesman Jay Carney said.

Obama has called for those responsible for the IRS’ actions to be held accountable. Carney did not go into details on what kind of consequences the president would seek.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Vicki Allen

