U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during the House Democratic Issues Conference in Lansdowne, Virginia, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will deliver a statement on the controversy surrounding the Internal Revenue Service’s targeting of conservative groups, the White House said on Wednesday.

The president is set to speak at 6 p.m. He met earlier Wednesday with Treasury Department officials to discuss the undue scrutiny the IRS gave to applications for tax-exempt status from Tea Party groups.