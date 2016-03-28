FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama meets with security advisers on Islamic State threat
March 28, 2016 / 11:52 PM / a year ago

Obama meets with security advisers on Islamic State threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a conference at Buenos Aires' Town Hall, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama met on Monday with a team of national security advisers to discuss U.S. efforts to combat Islamic State following last week’s attacks on Brussels, the White House said.

“The President was briefed that there is currently no specific, credible intelligence of any plot to conduct similar attacks here in the United States,” the White House said.

Obama was told of expanded U.S. efforts to share threat information with international partners, and he directed his team to ensure the United States is doing everything possible to disrupt any plots by Islamic State, the White House said.

Reporting by Eric Beech

