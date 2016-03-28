Obama meets with security advisers on Islamic State threat

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama met on Monday with a team of national security advisers to discuss U.S. efforts to combat Islamic State following last week’s attacks on Brussels, the White House said.

“The President was briefed that there is currently no specific, credible intelligence of any plot to conduct similar attacks here in the United States,” the White House said.

Obama was told of expanded U.S. efforts to share threat information with international partners, and he directed his team to ensure the United States is doing everything possible to disrupt any plots by Islamic State, the White House said.