Obama says Islamic State fight far from 'World War Three': speech
January 13, 2016 / 2:25 AM / 2 years ago

Obama says Islamic State fight far from 'World War Three': speech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama waves as he arrives at the podium to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama warned against overstating the fight against Islamic State militants in his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, but said his administration is focused on destroying the extremist group.

“But as we focus on destroying ISIL, over-the-top claims that this is World War Three just play into their hands,” Obama said, according to his prepared remarks, using an acronym for the militant group.

“We just need to call them what they are  - killers and fanatics who have to be rooted out, hunted down, and destroyed,” Obama said, urging Congress to pass a formal authorization to use military force (AUMF) for the fight against the group.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Sandra Maler

